Keel Point LLC Sells 2,639 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Keel Point LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,639 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,376,843,000 after buying an additional 334,510,840 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 10,769,881 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 293.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,773,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $532,496,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783,166 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,247,981,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 254.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,618,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,715,853,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905,332 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWM stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $181.56. The stock had a trading volume of 7,690,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,350,287. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $199.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $189.96 and its 200-day moving average is $182.58.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

