SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Has $600,000 Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,523,000 after purchasing an additional 52,604,309 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,114,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,089 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,805,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,836 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,593,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,877,000 after purchasing an additional 294,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,757,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,566,000 after purchasing an additional 582,697 shares in the last quarter.

SCHD traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.33. The company had a trading volume of 460,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,121,611. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $65.96 and a 52 week high of $79.49. The company has a market capitalization of $48.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.66.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

