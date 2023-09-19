Keel Point LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Keel Point LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 992 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 88,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,704,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 250,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,148,000 after acquiring an additional 16,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $80.97. The company had a trading volume of 848,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,037,114. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $74.66 and a 52-week high of $94.53. The company has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.47.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

