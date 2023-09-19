WBH Advisory Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 501 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $95.55. 1,436,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,179,822. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.93. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.20 and a 52 week high of $101.15.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

