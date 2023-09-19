SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by Independent Wealth Network Inc.

Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 46.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 0.9% of Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 2,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 63,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares in the last quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,355,000. Finally, Windsor Group LTD boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 3,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $179.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,993,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,915,458. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $191.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $179.30 and a 200-day moving average of $181.13.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

