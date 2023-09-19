Covenant Asset Management LLC Has $2.04 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTV. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.20. 339,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,191,982. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $147.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.37. The firm has a market cap of $100.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

