Community Trust & Investment Co. Has $20.41 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Community Trust & Investment Co. reduced its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,857 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up about 1.6% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $20,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 112,181.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after purchasing an additional 22,834,564 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,598,736,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1,164,937.0% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,718,400 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717,995 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Walmart by 7,546.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,166,995 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $467,747,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 179.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,578,677 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $254,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total transaction of $161,370.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,390,136.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $696,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 277,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,247,700.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total value of $161,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,390,136.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,493,773 shares of company stock valued at $1,005,802,298. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on WMT. Raymond James raised their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Walmart from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.51.

Walmart Stock Down 0.5 %

WMT traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,078,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,933,457. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.34 and its 200-day moving average is $152.70. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.07 and a 1 year high of $165.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

