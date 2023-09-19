Sage Capital Advisors llc Boosts Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,804,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 54,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $3.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $444.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 650,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,003,674. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $450.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $428.77. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $461.88. The firm has a market cap of $344.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

