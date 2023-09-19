Sage Capital Advisors llc Increases Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 71.7% in the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Invesco QQQ stock traded down $3.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $366.93. The stock had a trading volume of 12,059,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,381,367. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $373.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $348.47. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5389 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.