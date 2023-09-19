iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Position Lowered by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 42.9% in the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 25,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,413,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVE traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $160.06. The company had a trading volume of 69,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,033. The firm has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.33 and a fifty-two week high of $167.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.33.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

