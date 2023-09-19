JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Stock Position Decreased by Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 7.4% of Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $16,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPST. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 470,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 10,581 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $376,000. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $13,342,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JPST traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $50.14. The stock had a trading volume of 333,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,685,002. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.16. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.93 and a 1-year high of $50.40.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

