JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Stock Position Decreased by Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC

Posted by on Sep 19th, 2023

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSTFree Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 7.4% of Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $16,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPST. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 470,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 10,581 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $376,000. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $13,342,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JPST traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $50.14. The stock had a trading volume of 333,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,685,002. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.16. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.93 and a 1-year high of $50.40.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.