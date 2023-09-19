JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Stock Holdings Increased by Howard Financial Services LTD.

Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 1.5% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 265.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

JPST traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $50.13. 714,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,687,653. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.16. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.93 and a 52-week high of $50.40.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

