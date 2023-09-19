NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by First National Bank of South Miami

First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for 0.9% of First National Bank of South Miami’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,233,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,708,599,000 after buying an additional 749,254 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,530,055,000 after buying an additional 30,218,452 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,626,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,538,947,000 after buying an additional 315,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,532,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,131,355,000 after purchasing an additional 882,316 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $68.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $138.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.78 and its 200 day moving average is $73.42. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.36 and a 1-year high of $88.61.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

