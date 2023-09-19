Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Keel Point LLC’s Largest Position

Keel Point LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 213,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,027 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 11.6% of Keel Point LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $86,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 859.6% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% in the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO traded down $2.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $406.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,196,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,759,750. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $422.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $411.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $392.21.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

