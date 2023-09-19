Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 8.3% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $36,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $281.63. The company had a trading volume of 80,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,212. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $285.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $295.07.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

