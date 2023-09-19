Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 25,381,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $989,379,000 after buying an additional 1,478,471 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 39,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Prudent Investors Network Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $10,170,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 187,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,660,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares during the period. Finally, Gainplan LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 101.0% during the first quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 34,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 17,511 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $40.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.51. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $43.22. The company has a market capitalization of $71.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

