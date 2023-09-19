Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $362,000. Parkwood LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $219.60. 653,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,903,286. The company has a market capitalization of $309.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.40. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $228.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

