iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVE. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 133.0% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 212.7% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.08. The stock had a trading volume of 74,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,057. The stock has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.33 and a 12 month high of $167.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.33.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

