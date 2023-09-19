Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. decreased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sciencast Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 44.7% during the second quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 5,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 18,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. 74.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

NYSE:KMB traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.41. The stock had a trading volume of 181,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,448. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.88. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $108.74 and a 52 week high of $147.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 303.40% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.33.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total value of $664,835.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at $808,394.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total value of $576,007.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,448.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total transaction of $664,835.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,394.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

