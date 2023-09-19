Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by First National Bank of South Miami

First National Bank of South Miami reduced its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 961 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 67.8% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.67.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,545.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $58.58 on Tuesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $58.33 and a twelve month high of $81.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $122.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.11.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 50.51%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

