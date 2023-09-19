American National Bank Boosts Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

American National Bank boosted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,806 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,195 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises 1.5% of American National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. American National Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $8,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNP. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 116.7% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 108.3% in the first quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 86.7% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of UNP stock opened at $213.02 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $240.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $220.88 and a 200 day moving average of $206.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $200.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $193.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities lowered Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Union Pacific from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.97.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

