American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stake Lifted by Windsor Group LTD

Windsor Group LTD boosted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 12.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,781 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in American Express were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in American Express by 5.5% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 7.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,330 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.5% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 4,100 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management raised its holdings in American Express by 206.7% during the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 5,520 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $159.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $164.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.63. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $182.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Redburn Partners cut shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lowered American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $172.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Express in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.06.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

