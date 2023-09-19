Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Berkshire Bank

Berkshire Bank decreased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,632 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises approximately 1.0% of Berkshire Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 108.3% during the first quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 116.7% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at $9,355,628.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at $22,144,399.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at $9,355,628.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE UNP opened at $213.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $220.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.44. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $240.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 47.45%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

