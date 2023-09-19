3,032 Shares in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Bought by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,032 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 9,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 9.2% during the first quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,993 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,223,493 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $244,662,000 after purchasing an additional 68,237 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 16,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LOW. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $249.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.48.

LOW opened at $215.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $124.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.50 and a twelve month high of $237.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $227.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.68.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $24.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 43.31%.

In related news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,562.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

