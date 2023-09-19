Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) is Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 100,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,417 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $15,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 9,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $146.71 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $155.77. The company has a market capitalization of $41.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.22.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

