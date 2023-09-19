Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Sells 100 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC decreased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 42.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.1% during the first quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 29.3% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 11.3% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 348,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,754,000 after acquiring an additional 35,488 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 106.8% in the first quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 34.8% in the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Caterpillar from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $278.56. The stock had a trading volume of 583,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,064,681. The company has a market capitalization of $142.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.50. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $293.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $815,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,778. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,667,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,254,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,918 shares of company stock worth $15,299,870. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

See Also

