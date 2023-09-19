Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lessened its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,600 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,210,753,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in Walmart by 2,414.3% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 387.8% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total value of $1,505,128.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,490,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,105,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,183,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.52, for a total transaction of $184,078,137.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 240,230,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,360,649,848.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total transaction of $1,505,128.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,490,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,105,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,493,773 shares of company stock valued at $1,005,802,298. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on WMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.51.

Walmart Stock Down 0.4 %

WMT traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.73. 1,261,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,935,683. The company has a market cap of $438.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $128.07 and a one year high of $165.85.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

