Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Has $884,000 Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,222,000 after acquiring an additional 10,635 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $435,000. Windsor Group LTD increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 129,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 10,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.75. 1,498,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,886,110. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $108.24.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

