iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Decreased by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,804,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 54,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $3.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $444.73. 650,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,003,674. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $450.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $428.77. The company has a market cap of $344.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $461.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

