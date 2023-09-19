Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) is Tompkins Financial Corp’s 5th Largest Position

Tompkins Financial Corp lessened its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,001 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 2.5% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $15,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.8% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 82,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 44.2% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.2% in the first quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

LLY traded up $4.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $575.50. 649,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,023,334. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $296.32 and a 1 year high of $601.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $512.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $439.28. The firm has a market cap of $546.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.32.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 62.87%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 11,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.41, for a total transaction of $5,473,221.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,237,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,116,735,440.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 11,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.41, for a total value of $5,473,221.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,237,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,116,735,440.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $678,445.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 976,153 shares of company stock worth $21,080,192,113. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LLY. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $532.78.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

