EWG Elevate Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

EWG Elevate Inc. lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,377 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 220.0% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $71.37 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $55.30 and a 12 month high of $72.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.33. The firm has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.
About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- 2 Beauty Stocks Beaten By the Ugly Stick But Ready to Rally
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Got Nuclear? Three Stocks To Play Energy’s Next Frontier
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- The Top 4 Utilities for Value, Yield, and Upside Potential
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.