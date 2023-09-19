Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,635 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.6% of Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of IJR stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 609,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,883,832. The company has a market cap of $67.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.02 and a 200-day moving average of $97.60. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $108.24.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

