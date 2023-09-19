Asset Planning Corporation Grows Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Asset Planning Corporation boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 1.0% of Asset Planning Corporation’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Asset Planning Corporation’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 21,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 115.9% in the 2nd quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,483,000 after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI stock opened at $220.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.40. The company has a market capitalization of $311.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $228.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

