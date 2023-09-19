Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. lowered its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,305 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 626 Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.0% in the first quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 732 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the first quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,994 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.1% during the first quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $560.26. The company had a trading volume of 263,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,041. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $447.90 and a 12 month high of $571.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $551.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $519.89. The stock has a market cap of $248.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.68, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $567.00 to $597.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $566.63.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

