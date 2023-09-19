Asset Planning Corporation Sells 2,947 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Asset Planning Corporation cut its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,947 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Asset Planning Corporation’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Asset Planning Corporation’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.7% in the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 29,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Omega Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 75,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,348,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 62,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 123,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,279,000 after purchasing an additional 10,111 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $81.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.47. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $94.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

