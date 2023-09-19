WBH Advisory Inc. Sells 2,180 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

WBH Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,180 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCG Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 14,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EFA traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.07. 3,778,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,745,996. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $74.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.03 and its 200-day moving average is $71.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

