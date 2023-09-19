First National Bank of South Miami Has $801,000 Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

First National Bank of South Miami lessened its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,600 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in American Express were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

AXP opened at $159.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.63. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $182.15. The company has a market cap of $117.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that American Express will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. 51job reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $188.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.06.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

