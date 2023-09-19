Lantz Financial LLC Cuts Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Lantz Financial LLC lessened its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the first quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Bank of America decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.89.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:UPS traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $158.11. The company had a trading volume of 129,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,318,857. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $197.80. The company has a market cap of $135.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $175.33 and a 200 day moving average of $178.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

