Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Acquired by Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,091,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 149.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 512.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SCHF traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.25. The company had a trading volume of 232,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,795,392. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.24. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $36.85. The company has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.