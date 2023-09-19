Community Trust & Investment Co. Decreases Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Community Trust & Investment Co. lowered its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,255 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,864 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up approximately 1.3% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $15,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.6% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,809 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 15.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,265 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $9,659,000 after acquiring an additional 16,162 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.7% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,656 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Alpha Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $415,000. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE TJX traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.02. The stock had a trading volume of 930,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,956,843. The stock has a market cap of $104.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.89. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $93.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.86.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.61% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $4,006,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,172,405.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $4,006,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 642,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,172,405.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $377,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,370,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,014 shares of company stock worth $10,291,303. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.42.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

