Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Sells 121 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 0.7% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 14,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Asset Planning Corporation increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Planning Corporation now owns 56,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 27,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.94. 475,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,192,990. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $147.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.37.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

