Howard Financial Services LTD. Has $652,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Collective Family Office LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $358,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Arkos Global Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 194.6% in the fourth quarter. Arkos Global Advisors now owns 12,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 8,253 shares during the last quarter.

IJH stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $255.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,077. The company has a market capitalization of $70.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $264.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.29. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $273.73.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

