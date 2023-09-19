Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 381,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,514 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 4.5% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $15,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 25,381,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $989,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,471 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 39,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Investors Network Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $10,170,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 187,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gainplan LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 34,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 17,511 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

VWO stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,771,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,867,027. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $43.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.51. The company has a market capitalization of $71.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.