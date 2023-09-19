Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Sells 1,917 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lowered its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 236,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,917 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $10,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,148,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,892,000 after buying an additional 3,753,445 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 99,437.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,041,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,394,000 after purchasing an additional 9,032,873 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,119,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,338,000 after acquiring an additional 312,530 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 39.3% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,690,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,145,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,196,000 after acquiring an additional 286,949 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAT traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $46.25. The company had a trading volume of 27,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,331. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.50. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1-year low of $38.59 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

