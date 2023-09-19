WBH Advisory Inc. Buys 1,840 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Vanguard Financials ETF accounts for about 1.1% of WBH Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. WBH Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $9,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

VFH traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,427. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $72.96 and a twelve month high of $90.87. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.65.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

