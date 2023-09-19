WBH Advisory Inc. Grows Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,151 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $4,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 407.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 163,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,437,000 after purchasing an additional 18,428 shares in the last quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 867,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,709,000 after purchasing an additional 38,510 shares during the period. Finally, Etfidea LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 556,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,680,000 after acquiring an additional 9,746 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:DGRO traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.42. 291,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,740,997. The company has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $43.67 and a 1 year high of $53.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.78.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

