Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Has $983,000 Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DGRO. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

DGRO stock opened at $51.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $43.67 and a twelve month high of $53.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.10 and its 200-day moving average is $50.78.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

