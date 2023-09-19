iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Position Boosted by Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $4,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 21,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of DGRO stock traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $51.46. 206,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,740,459. The company has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $43.67 and a 1-year high of $53.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.10 and its 200 day moving average is $50.78.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

