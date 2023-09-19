Keel Point LLC Raises Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Keel Point LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.5 %

LLY stock traded up $2.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $573.97. The stock had a trading volume of 730,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,024,253. The business has a 50-day moving average of $512.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $439.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $544.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.32. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $296.32 and a 52-week high of $601.84.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 62.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on LLY. HSBC began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $385.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $532.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 107,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.28, for a total transaction of $49,153,064.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,248,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,501,553,456.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 107,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.28, for a total transaction of $49,153,064.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,248,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,501,553,456.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total value of $327,906.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,939,130.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 976,153 shares of company stock worth $21,080,192,113. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

