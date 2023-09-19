Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.35 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,848 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up approximately 1.5% of Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Lantz Financial LLC increased its position in Adobe by 6.3% during the second quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 646 shares of the software company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 411 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank raised its stake in Adobe by 25.3% in the second quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 1,436 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA grew its stake in Adobe by 1.4% during the second quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 12,574 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,149,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total value of $1,248,546.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,089 shares of company stock worth $20,720,115. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $588.15.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $531.68. 281,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,206,126. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $570.24. The firm has a market cap of $242.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $530.08 and its 200 day moving average is $443.78.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

